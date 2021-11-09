Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2021: NOG,BKR,THR

Energy stocks turned narrowly higher late in Tuesday's session, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gaining 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was still down 0.5% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.22 higher at $84.15 per barrel after the White House said President Biden would not be authorizing a release of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Tuesday amid speculation he will do so shortly. Global benchmark Brent advanced $1.39 to $84.82. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped $0.45 to $4.98 per million BTU.

In company news, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was 0.2% higher, bouncing back from a nearly 3% midday decline, after the energy producer disclosed plans for a $200 million private placement of 8.125% senior notes maturing in 2028. Net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of its revolving credit facility, the company said.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was 1.1% higher, overcoming an early 1.6% decline, after the oilfield services company said it acquired a 20% equity stake in green hydrogen developer Ekona Power. The companies plan to work together to accelerate adoption of Ekona's technology by identifying suitable pilot projects and leveraging Baker Hughes' turbomachinery portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Thermon Group Holdings (THR) rose 5.8% after the provider of industrial process heating solutions reported non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, $0.01 above analysts' consensus in a Capital IQ poll, while revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $81.3 million, also exceeding the $71.4 million Street view.

