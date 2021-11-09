Energy Sector Update for 11/09/2021: IEP,BKR,THR

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 1.7% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.87 to $83.80 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.03 to $84.46 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.44 lower at $4.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) fell 1.4% after the transportation fuels company said Chief Financial Officer David Willetts will become its new CEO, succeeding Aris Kekedjian, who stepped down because of personal family issues.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was little changed, overcoming an early 1.6% decline, after the energy services company said it acquired a 20% equity stake in green hydrogen producer Ekona Power. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies plan to work together to accelerate adoption of Ekona's technology by identifying suitable pilot projects and leveraging Baker Hughes' turbomachinery portfolio.

Thermon Group Holdings (THR) rose 6.5% after the thermal services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share, while revenue increased 22.4% year-over-year to $81.3 million, also exceeding the $71.4 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.