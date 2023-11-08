Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2023: XOM, NFE, E, FLNC

Energy stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index shed 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index declined 1.1%.

The American Petroleum Institute's weekly survey showed US oil inventories expanded by 11.9 million barrels last week, Oilprice.com reported.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.3% to $75.56 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 2.3% to $79.76 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.7% to $3.12 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was the most shorted stock in October, replacing Tesla (TSLA), which topped the list in the preceding four months, according to a monthly report from Hazeltree. Exxon shares fell 1%.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares jumped 18% after Q3 revenue exceeded estimates.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) is well positioned to capture increased demand in the energy storage industry as new management demonstrates its ability to execute on targets, BofA Securities said in a note. BofA upgraded the company's rating to buy from neutral and boosted the price target to $26 from $24. Fluence Energy shares rose 1.4%.

Eni (E) is close to selling a 750 million euro ($800 million) stake in its Plenitude renewables unit to Energy Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported. Eni shares dropped 1.8%.

