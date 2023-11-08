Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2023: TRP, PTEN, NFE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.1% at $76.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.1%% to $80.75 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $3.12 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TC Energy (TRP) reported third-quarter comparable earnings of 1.04 billion Canadian dollars ($750 million), or CA$1.00 per share, down from CA$1.07 billion, or CA$1.07, in the year-ago quarter. The S&P Capital IQ consensus was for a normalized EPS of CA$0.98 for the quarter. TC Energy was up nearly 3% pre-bell.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was slipping past 2% after it reported Q3 breakeven earnings, compared with $0.28 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.28.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was more than 5% higher after it reported Q3 net income of $0.30 per diluted share, up from $0.29 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.