Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2023: NFE, PTEN, E

November 08, 2023 — 01:32 pm EST

Energy stocks were slipping Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was down 0.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 1.4%.

The American Petroleum Institute's weekly survey showed US oil inventories expanded by 11.9 million barrels last week, Oilprice.com reported.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.9% to $75.11 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 2.8% to $79.35 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.2% lower at $3.07 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Eni (E) is close to selling a 750 million euros ($800 million) stake in its Plenitude renewables unit to Energy Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported. Eni shares were shedding 1.8%.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares jumped about 17% after its Q3 revenue exceeded estimates.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) rose 5% after it reported Q3 breakeven earnings, compared with $0.28 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.28.

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
