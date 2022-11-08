Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2022: SPWR, HLGN, METC, SEDG

Energy stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting an 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.48 lower at $89.31 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.27 to $95.65 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.64 to $6.30 per 1 million BTU, reversing a big Monday advance.

In company news, SunPower (SPWR) gained 12% after the home solar energy company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.13 per share, up from $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue also rose to $475.7 million during the three months ended Oct. 2 from $283.3 million last year and also topping the $427.7 million analyst mean.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) added 19% after the solar photovoltaic equipment company reported a 59% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $836.7 million, topping the $824.4 million analyst mean.

To the downside, Ramaco Resources (METC) declined 9.9% after the coal miner reported Q3 net income of $0.60 per share, improving on a $0.16 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting it to earn $1.12 per share. Revenue slipped 1% from year-ago levels, falling to $136.9 million and also missing the $157.9 million Street view.

Heliogen (HLGN) was 13.5% lower after overnight reporting Q3 revenue trailing the analyst mean for the three months ended Sept. 30 and it also cut its 2022 revenue forecast due to delays in project timing. Looking forward, Heliogen now sees 2022 revenue in a range of $12 million to $14 million, down from its prior guidance expecting between $20 million to $25 million and missing the three-analyst mean looking for $21.7 million in revenue this year.

