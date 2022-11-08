Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2022: DHT, DO, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by less than 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.8% at $91.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.5% to $97.44 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8.1% lower at $6.38 per 1 million BTU.

DHT Holdings (DHT) reported a Q3 net profit of $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.13 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.02. DHT was recently slipping past 2%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) was over 1% higher after it posted Q3 earnings of $0.05 per diluted share. A year ago, it posted a loss of $0.05 per diluted share. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.31 per share.

Chevron (CVX) said its Chevron New Energies business has entered into a joint study agreement with JERA to collaborate on multiple lower carbon opportunities focused on the US and Asia Pacific regions. Chevron was declining 0.2% recently.

