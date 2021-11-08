Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2021: KOS, XPRO, CHK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.82%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.25% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.45 at $81.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.38 to $83.12 per barrel and natural gas futures were 9 cents lower at $5.42 per 1 million BTU.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.13 per share. Kosmos Energy was marginally advancing in recent trading.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) was slightly higher after saying it narrowed its Q3 net loss to $0.40 per basic and diluted share from a year-ago loss of $0.74 per basic and diluted share.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential secondary offering by certain shareholders of up to about 13 million common shares. Chesapeake Energy was recently up almost 1%.

