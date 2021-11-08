Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2021: FE,BX,EVGO,BE,XPRO

Energy stocks' advance eased during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% shortly before Monday's close and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) advancing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 1.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.66 higher at $81.93 per barrel while global benchmark Brent was adding $0.89 to $83.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.09 to $5.43 per million BTU, reversing a midday advance.

In company news, FirstEnergy (FE) slid 1.2% after the electric utility said it will receive a $3.4 billion in equity funding from a Blackstone (BX) infrastructure investment group and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners.

Among gainers, Expro Group (XPRO) rose 1.7% after the oilfield services company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.40 per share, compared with a loss of $0.74 per share a year earlier, while revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $114.9 million.

Bloom Energy (BE) was more than 12% higher after saying it successfully deployed a 1-megawatt biogas fuel cell at the Bar 20 Dairy Farms in Kerman, California, marking the first time Bloom has combined its fuel cell technology with a methane digester and a gas clean-up skid to produce electricity from cow manure.

EVgo (EVGO) climbed over 34% after saying it received several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the installation of 350-kilowatt fast charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the state. Financial details were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.