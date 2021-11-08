Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2021: EVGO,BE,XPRO

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) advancing 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 2% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $0.67 to $81.94 per barrel while global benchmark Brent advanced $0.81 to $83.55 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 higher at $5.56 per million BTU.

In company news, EVgo (EVGO) gained almost 38% after saying it received several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the installation of 350-kilowatt fast charging stations for electric vehicles throughout the state. Financial details were not disclosed.

Bloom Energy (BE) was nearly 14% higher after saying it successfully deployed a 1-megawatt biogas fuel cell at the Bar 20 Dairy Farms in Kerman, California, marking the first time Bloom has combined its fuel cell technology with a methane digester and a gas clean-up skid to produce electricity from cow manure.

Expro Group (XPRO) climbed 5% after the oilfield services company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.40 per share, compared with a loss of $0.74 per share a year earlier, while revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $114.9 million.

