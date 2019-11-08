Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2019: SMLP, RCON, ENB, ENB.TO, ERF, ERF.TO, BKR

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks extended their prior declines Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index off over 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 9 cents higher at $57.24 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract climbed 34 cents to $62.63 per barrel. December natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

The North American energy market continued to consolidate, with oil and natural gas producers pulling another seven drillrigs out of service during the seven days ended Nov. 8, leaving a total of 957 rigs in use, according to a weekly survey by Baker Hughes (BKR). That compares with 1,277 rigs in the field during the first full week in November 2018. American energy companies idled five oil rigs this week, keeping 684 operating, while the number of gas rigs in use throughout the US remained stable at 130 rigs. The overall number of oil and gas rigs operating in Canada slipped by two to 140 rigs, consisting of 97 oil rigs and 43 gas rigs.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) fell almost 5% on Friday after the pipeline company reported a surprise Q3 net loss of $0.21 per unit, reversing a $0.64 per unit profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting Summit to earn $0.16 per unit during the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue fell 21.4% to $100.2 million, also lagging the $119.8 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Recon Technology (RCON) rose more than 9% after the Chinese oilfield-services company said Ping An Property and Casualty Insurance Co made an unspecified investment in Recon's Future Gas Station Technology subsidiary as part of a new strategic partnership to support the digital transformation of gas stations in China's Zhejiang province. The companies plan to combine their respective smartphone applications to enable customers to refuel their vehicles and buy other petroleum products using digital payments.

(+) Enbridge (ENB) was climbing nearly 2% after the Canadian pipeline company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned CAD0.56 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted Q3 earnings of CAD0.52 per share.

(-) Enerplus (ERF) declined over 2% on Friday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported Q3 EPS of CAD0.28, down from CAD0.35 a year ago but above the Capital IQ estimate of CAD0.24. The company also narrowed its FY19 production forecast to a new range of 100,000 to 101,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with its prior outlook expecting daily production of between 99,000 to 102,000 barrels.

