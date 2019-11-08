Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2019: RCON,ENB,ENB.TO,ERF,ERF.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.77%

CVX -1.00%

COP -0.92%

SLB +0.61%

OXY +0.85%

Energy stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down around 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was down 1 cent to $57.14 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was climbing 5 cents to $62.34 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.80 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead about 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.1% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 0.1% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Recon Technology (RCON) rose around 12% after the Chinese oilfield-services company said Ping An Property and Casualty Insurance Co made an unspecified investment in Recon's Future Gas Station Technology subsidiary as part of a new strategic partnership to support the digital transformation of gas stations in China's Zhejiang province. The companies plan to combine their respective smart phone applications to allow customers to refuel their vehicles and buy other petroleum products using digital payments.

In other sector news:

(+) Enbridge (ENB) was climbing more than 2% after the Canadian pipeline company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income exceeding Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned CAD0.56 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted Q3 earnings of CAD0.52 per share.

(-) Enerplus (ERF) declined 3.3% on Friday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported Q3 EPS of CAD0.28 ($21), down from CAD).35 a year ago but above the Capital IQ estimate of CAD0.24.

The company also narrowed its FY19 production forecast to a new range of 100,000 to 101,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with its prior outlook expecting daily production of between 99,000 to 102,000 barrels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.