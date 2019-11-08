Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/08/2019: NGL, MNRL, PVAC, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -1.79%

CVX: -0.57%

COP: Flat

SLB: -0.78%

OXY: -0.41%

Energy giants were mostly declining pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was down $1.00 at $56.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract lost $1.19 to $61.10 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.81 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.26% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.59% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Brigham Minerals (MNRL), which was gaining more than 3% after the company reported its Q3 financial results. Net income for Q3 was $8.5 million, up from $8.2 million in the previous year.

In other sector news:

(-) NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was more than 3% lower after posting a Q2 loss from continuing operations of $0.13 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.40 per share in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.12 per share.

(-) Penn Virginia (PVAC) was slightly lower after it reported a Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.97, down from last year's $2.72 but above the average analyst estimate of $1.90.

