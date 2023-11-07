Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2023: DKL, GNRC, VST

Energy stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slumping 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index tumbled 3.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil slumped 3.8% to $77.78 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract tumbled 3.6% to $82.10 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3.8% to $3.14 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) shares rose 2.5% after the company reported premarket Q3 earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier. One analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

Generac (GNRC) said Tuesday that the US Department of Energy has selected the company as a qualified vendor to negotiate its proposal to provide low-income single-family households in Puerto Rico with rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery storage. Its shares added 1.9%.

Vistra (VST) shares fell 2.1% after it reported Q3 net income Tuesday of $502 million, down from $678 million a year earlier.

