Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2023: DHT, VAL, CRGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 1.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.1% at $79.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 2.1% to $83.40 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.4% lower at $3.12 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

DHT Holdings (DHT) reported Q3 earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.04 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20. DHT Holdings was declining by more than 2% pre-bell.

Valaris (VAL) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.17 per diluted share, down from $0.98 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26 per share.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) reported a Q3 loss of $0.67 per diluted class A share, swinging from earnings of $2.74 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.23 per share. Crescent Energy was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

