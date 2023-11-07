News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2023: AMRC, PCG, GNRC, DKL

November 07, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Energy stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each dropping 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index tumbled 3.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude slumped 4.3% to $77.38 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent tumbled 4.1% to $81.65 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 2.7% to $3.18 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Ameresco (AMRC) shares slumped 17%. The company reported that Q3 revenue declined from a year before, missing consensus, and it also lowered its outlook for full-year 2023 revenue.

PG&E (PCG) subsidiary Pacific Gas & Electric said Tuesday it has filed a license renewal application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission seeking to extend the operations of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant in California. PG&E shares were down 0.3%.

Generac (GNRC) said Tuesday that the US Department of Energy has selected the company as a qualified vendor to negotiate its proposal to provide low-income single-family households in Puerto Rico with rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery storage. Its shares added 1.9%.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) shares rose 2.3% after the company reported premarket Q3 earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier. One analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

