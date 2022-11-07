Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2022: KOS, DINO, WHD, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by 0.7% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 7.8% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.2% at $92.46 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.2% to $98.36 per barrel and natural gas futures were 9.2% higher at $6.99 per 1 million BTU.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was up nearly 1% after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.13.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was 1.8% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per diluted share, up from $1.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.22.

Cactus (WHD) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per diluted share, up from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.48. Cactus was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.