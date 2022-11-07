Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2022: DQ,BTU,NINE,CVE,CVE.TO

Energy stocks eased slightly from their midday highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.82 lower at $91.79 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.51 to $98.09 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged Monday, jumping $0.54 to $6.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Daqo New Energy (DQ) gained nearly 11% on Monday after it signed a new five-year contract calling on the company to deliver 137,000 metric tons of high-purity monograde polysilicon to an unnamed Chinese solar-energy company over the next five years. The companies will negotiate prices each month based on market conditions.

Peabody Energy (BTU) raced almost 11% higher after Australian coal miner Coronado Global Resources said the companies have mutually agreed to end their discussions for a potential merger. Coronado last month confirmed media reports it was talking about a potential deal with its US rival.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) rose 2.4%, overcoming an early 13% decline, after the well-completion company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.39 per share, more than doubling the single analyst's call expecting a $0.16 per share adjusted profit. Revenue grew to $167.4 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, topping its internal forecast for $145 million to $155 million and also exceeding the lone analyst's call looking for $154.2 million in Q3 revenue.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) climbed 0.3% after saying the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to buy back up to 136.7 million shares over the next year beginning on Wednesday.

