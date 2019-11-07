Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2019: TOPS,EOG,AM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.66%

CVX +1.12%

COP +2.81%

SLB +1.86%

OXY -1.60%

Energy stocks were sharply higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was rising $1.21 to $57.56 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was advancing 82 cents to $62.56 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.77 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead more than 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sinking nearly 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a more than 1.5% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled 58.6% to a record low of $1.18 per share after the oil tanker company Thursday priced an $8.4 million private placement of 4.2 million common shares at $2 apiece, representing a 29.6% discount to Wednesday's closing price. The institutional investors also received an eight-month Class A warrant and an 18-month Class B warrant to buy up to 4.2 million shares additional shares apiece and both exercisable at $2 a share. The company expects to use the net proceeds to prepay a portion its AT Bank bridge note and redeeming some of its Series E preferred shares as well as for general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(+) EOG Resources (EOG) rose more than 4% on Thursday. Barclays lowered its price target for the oil and natural gas producer to $132 from $146 per share while keeping its overweight stock rating.

(-) Antero Midstream Partners (AM) dropped almost 7% after the pipeline company priced a $171 million public offering of nearly 26 million common shares at $6.59 apiece, or 3.7% below Wednesday's closing price. Wells Fargo Thursday also downgraded the shares to market perform from outperform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.