Energy Sector Update for 11/07/2019: CNQ,CNQ.TO,TOPS,EOG,AM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.94%

CVX +1.33%

COP +2.74%

SLB +0.76%

OXY -1.58%

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing just over 1.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 80 cents higher at $57.15 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract advanced 44 cents to $62.18 per barrel. December natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was adding to its earlier gains Thursday afternoon, climbing almost 8%, after the oil and natural gas producer earlier reported a better-than-expected Q3 profit. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.04 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.80 per share. On a GAAP basis, it generated an $0.87 per share profit, more than doubling the analyst mean expecting $0.38 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) EOG Resources (EOG) rose nearly 5% on Thursday. Barclays lowered its price target for the oil and natural gas producer to $132 from $146 per share while keeping its overweight stock rating.

(-) Antero Midstream Partners (AM) dropped almost 7% after the pipeline company priced a $171 million public offering of nearly 26 million common shares at $6.59 apiece, or 3.7% below Wednesday's closing price. Wells Fargo Thursday also downgraded the shares to market perform from outperform.

(-) TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled 58.6% to a record low of $1.18 per share after the oil tanker company Thursday priced an $8.4 million private placement of 4.2 million common shares at $2 apiece, representing a 29.6% discount to Wednesday's closing price. The institutional investors also received an eight-month Class A warrant and an 18-month Class B warrant to buy up to 4.2 million shares additional shares apiece and both exercisable at $2 a share. The company expects to use the net proceeds to prepay a portion its AT Bank bridge note and redeeming some of its Series E preferred shares as well as for general corporate purposes.

