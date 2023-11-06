Energy Sector Update for 11/06/2023: TS, CVE, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.5% at $81.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.3% to $85.96 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 5.5% lower at $3.32 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Tenaris (TS) was climbing by nearly 3% after saying it entered into a non-discretionary share buyback agreement with an unnamed bank to facilitate the $300 million first tranche of its $1.2 billion share buyback program.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) reported Q3 adjusted earnings early of $0.26 per diluted share, up from $0.19 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.21. Kosmos Energy was down more than 1% pre-bell.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was up more than 1% after it filed a registration statement for the potential sale of an unspecified amount of securities from time to time.

