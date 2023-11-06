Energy Sector Update for 11/06/2023: HUBB, CEG, TS, NRG

Energy stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped1.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.7% to $81.07 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $85.39 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 6.7% to $3.28 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hubbell (HUBB) agreed to acquire Systems Control from Comvest Partners. Financial details weren't disclosed. Systems Control makes substation control and relay panels for the electric transmission and distribution industry. Hubbell shares fell 1.8%.

Constellation Energy (CEG) shares jumped 6.6%. The company posted a Q3 profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, and raised its full-year 2023 guidance for adjusted EBITDA.

Tenaris (TS) rose 1.6% after the company said it entered into a non-discretionary share buyback agreement with an unnamed bank to facilitate the $300 million first tranche of its $1.2 billion share buyback program.

NRG Energy (NRG) climbed 1.8% after the company said it entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements with several dealers to buy back $950 million in stock.

