Energy Sector Update for 11/06/2023: CEG, NRG, TS

November 06, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.2% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.8% to $81.93 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.5% to $86.18 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 7.4% to $3.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Constellation Energy (CEG) shares jumped 6.9%. The company posted a Q3 profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, and raised its full-year 2023 guidance for adjusted EBITDA.

Tenaris (TS) rose 2.1% after saying it entered into a non-discretionary share buyback agreement with an unnamed bank to facilitate the $300 million first tranche of its $1.2 billion share buyback program.

NRG Energy (NRG) was adding 2.2% after it said Monday it entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements with several dealers to buy back $950 million shares.

