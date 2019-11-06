Energy Sector Update for 11/06/2019: FANG,DVN,NOG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.11%

CVX -0.73%

COP -1.58%

SLB -3.05%

OXY -4.71%

Energy stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 1.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was slipping 89 cents to $56.34 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract was declining $1.11 to $61.85 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.85 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.1% lower. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 2.4%.

In industry news:

US crude oil supplies increased 7.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 1, according to the Energy Information Administration. That compares with the forecast of industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts expecting commercial supplies to increase by 2.7 million barrels last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) dropped 15% after late Tuesday reporting a decline in adjusted Q3 net income compared with year-ago levels, also missing analyst estimates, despite an 81.6% year-over-year increase in revenue. Excluding one-time items, the oil and natural gas producer earned $1.47 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from a $1.67 per share non-GAAP profit last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.24 per share.

In other sector news:

(-) Devon Energy (DVN) turned 2% lower Wednesday afternoon, reversing a 4% mid-morning advance, after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.29 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue declined 14.4% compared with the year-ago period to $1.85 billion, also topping the $1.53 billion Street view.

(-) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) declined nearly 6% on Wednesday. The company extended the early-participation deadline for investors to tender their 8.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2023 until Nov. 14.

