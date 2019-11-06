Energy Sector Update for 11/06/2019: DNOW,FANG,DVN,NOG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.21%

CVX -1.40%

COP -1.34%

SLB -3.12%

OXY -5.77%

Energy stocks extended their declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.7% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 2.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 88 cents lower at$56.35 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract declined $1.16 to $61.80 per barrel. December natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.83 per 1 million BTU.

US crude oil supplies increased 7.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Nov. 1 to 446.8 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. That compares with the forecast of industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts expecting commercial supplies to increase by 2.7 million barrels last week.

(+) NOW (DNOW) rose almost 11% after the energy products company reported Q3 net income of $0.08 per share, down from $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

(-) Devon Energy (DVN) turned 3.5% lower Wednesday afternoon, reversing a 4% mid-morning advance, after reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $0.29 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue declined 14.4% compared with the year-ago period to $1.85 billion, also topping the $1.53 billion Street view.

(-) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) declined nearly 6% on Wednesday. The company extended the early-participation deadline for investors to tender their 8.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2023 until Nov. 14.

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) dropped 14% after late Tuesday reporting a decline in adjusted Q3 net income compared with year-ago levels, also missing analyst estimates, despite an 81.6% year-over-year increase in revenue. Excluding one-time items, the oil and natural gas producer earned $1.47 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from a $1.67 per share non-GAAP profit last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.24 per share.

