Energy Sector Update for 11/06/2019: BKI,LC,BCOR

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.1% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling more than 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Black Knight (BKI) retreated Wednesday, dropping nearly 8%, after the financial software firm narrowed its FY19 earnings forecast. The company is now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $1.92 to $1.94 per share compared with its previous guidance between $1.90 to $2.00. Analysts, on average, are expecting Black Knight to earn $1.92 per share this year.

In other sector news:

(+) LendingClub (LC) was climbing nearly 14% after the company raised its FY19 profit forecast after the specialty lender reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results. The company earned $0.09 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on $204.9 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting LendingClub to earn $0.02 per share on $204.6 million in revenue.

(-) Blucora (BCOR) dropped more than 12% after the asset manager saw its adjusted Q3 net loss widen to $0.20 per share, more than doubling its $0.09 loss during the same quarter last year. The company also narrowed its FY19 earnings forecast, now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $1.88 to $2.01 per share compared with its prior outlook expecting between $1.84 to $2.04.

