Energy Sector Update for 11/05/2021: NOG, OXY, PBA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was recently gaining more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.81 at $79.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.62 to $81.16 per barrel and natural gas futures were 12 cents lower at $5.59 per 1 million BTU.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 for Q3, compared with $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.89. Northern Oil and Gas was recently declining by nearly 1%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was up more than 1% after it posted Q3 core diluted EPS of $0.87, compared with a loss of $0.85 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated an adjusted EPS of $0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) reported Q3 net profit of 1.01 Canadian dollars ($0.81) per share, up from C$0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of C$0.67. Pembina Pipeline was advancing more than 1% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.