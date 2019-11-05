Energy Sector Update for 11/05/2019: PXD, OXY, EXTN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.38%

CVX: -0.02%

COP: +0.21%

SLB: +0.72%

OXY: -2.08%

Top energy stocks were mixed pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was up $0.51 at $57.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude January contract gained $0.57 to $62.70 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.86 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.10% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.53% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was over 1% higher after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP adjusted net income of $1.99 per share, beating the $1.96 per share consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was declining by over 2% as it booked a Q3 adjusted income of $0.11 per share, lower than $1.77 per share in the prior-year quarter, and missing the consensus earnings estimate of $0.44 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) Exterran (EXTN) was flat after it swung to a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.10 per share from a net profit of $0.14 per share in the prior year period.

