Energy Sector Update for 11/05/2019: FI,XEC,MDR

Energy stocks were mostly higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 0.3% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery rose $0.70 to $57.24 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude January contract advanced $0.76 to $62.89 per barrel, December natural gas futures were about $0.05 higher at $2.867 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Frank's International NV (FI) rose 0.2% on Tuesday, overcoming Q3 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations. The oilfield-services company Tuesday reported a Q3 net loss of $0.11 per share during the September quarter, expanding on a $0.03 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ estimate looking for a $0.06 per share loss. Revenue grew 8.8% to $140.4 million but also trailed the $157.9 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Cimarex Energy (XEC) was narrowly higher after reporting a 1.6% decline in Q3 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $582.3 million but still exceeding Wall Street expectations looking for $575.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

(-) McDermott International (MDR) fell almost 7% after late Monday reporting an adjusted Q3 net loss of $1.80 per share, reversing a non-GAAP profit of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year and more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.73 per share net loss for the oilfield-services company. Revenue dropped 7.4% compared with the year-ago period to $2.12 billion, also missing the $2.45 billion analyst mean.

