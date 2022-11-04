Energy Sector Update for 11/04/2022: KRP, NFG, TS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were each more than 4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 4.19% at $91.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 3.72% to $98.19 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.25% higher at $6.23 per 1 million BTU.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) was down more than 8% after it priced its public offering of 6 million units at $17.75 per unit for gross proceeds of about $106.5 million.

National Fuel Gas (NFG) was 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted operating earnings of $1.19 per share, up from $0.95 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.23.

Tenaris (TS) was advancing by more than 1% after it posted Q3 EPS of $0.51, up from $0.28 a year earlier.

