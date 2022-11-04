Energy Sector Update for 11/04/2022: ERF,ERF.TO,BE,PBA,PPL.TO,ENB,ENB.TO

Energy stocks were advancing Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.1%, reversing a midday slide.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $4.44 higher at $92.61 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $4.03 to $98.70 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.43 to $6.40 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enerplus (ERF) climbed 6.9% after the crude oil and natural gas producer reported a non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.87 per share, up from $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period. Total revenue grew to $720.5 million during the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with $363.7 million in revenue during the same quarter last year. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% over its most recent investor distributions to $0.055 per share.

Bloom Energy (BE) gained 12% after the fuel cells producer overnight reported a 41% year-over-year increase in its Q3 revenue to a best-ever $292.3 million, exceeding the $274.9 million analyst mean.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) rose 3.3% after the Canadian petroleum midstream company beat analyst estimates with its Q3 results and also raised its guidance for adjusted 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Enbridge (ENB) added 3.1% after Friday reporting adjusted per-share Q3 earnings of CA$0.67, up from CA$0.59 during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30 by CA$0.03 per share.

