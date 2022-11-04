Energy Sector Update for 11/04/2022: BE, PBA, PPL.TO, ENB, ENB.TO

Energy stocks were advancing this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.84 to $92.01 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.44 to $98.11 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.37 higher at $6.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) gained 7.3% after the fuel cells producer overnight reported a 41% year-over-year increase in its Q3 revenue to a best-ever $292.3 million, exceeding the $274.9 million analyst mean.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) rose 2.3% after the Canadian petroleum midstream company beat analyst estimates with its Q3 results and also raised its guidance for adjusted 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Enbridge (ENB) added 2% after Friday reporting forecast-beating Q3 earnings.

