Energy Sector Update for 11/04/2021: TS, APA, LNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) recently gaining more than 1% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down less than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.40 at $83.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.37 to $84.36 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $5.69 per 1 million BTU.

Tenaris (TS) was climbing past 4% as the company swung to Q3 earnings of $0.56 per American depositary share from a loss of $0.06 per American depository share a year earlier.

APA (APA) was gaining nearly 4% as it reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share in Q3 compared with an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was up more than 1% even as reported a net loss of $4.27 per share in Q3, wider than last year's net loss of $1.84 per share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share, if comparable.

