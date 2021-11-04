Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/04/2021: TALO,PDCE,MNRL

Energy stocks were slightly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) fell 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $0.26 to $80.60 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was off $0.02 at $81.97. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.05 lower at $5.62 per million BTU.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index slumped 1.3%.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) declined 3.4% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a surprise $0.04 per share adjusted net loss for its Q3 ended Sept 30, missing analysts estimates for a normalized profit of $0.06 per share in a Capital IQ survey.

PDC Energy (PDCE) climbed 2.9% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q3 earnings of $2.33 per share, from 1.04 per share a year earlier and beating analysts expectations by $0.64 per share.

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) rose 0.5% after announcing its purchase of mineral and royalty interests on 8,400 net royalty acres in Colorado's DJ Basin for about $44 million in cash and around 2.2 million shares of Class A common stock. The company also said it raised its quarterly base dividend by 7% to $0.15 per share.

