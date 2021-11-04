Energy Sector Update for 11/04/2021: APA,TALO,PDCE,MNRL

Energy stocks turned mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.4% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was rising 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.05 lower at $78.81 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent contract was off $1.52 at $80.47 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.05 to $5.72 per million BTU, reversing a midday slide.

In company news, APA (APA) rose 5% following a Truist Securities upgrade of the oil and natural gas producer to buy from hold, coupled with a price target boost to $45 a share. The action followed APA late Wednesday reporting a non-GAAP Q3 profit of $0.98 per share, reversing a $0.15 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share.

PDC Energy (PDCE) climbed 3.6% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q3 earnings of $2.33 per share, from 1.04 per share a year earlier and beating analysts expectations by $0.64 per share.

To the downside, Brigham Minerals (MNRL) fell 0.1%, giving back jump to a best-ever $25.48 a share after announcing its purchase of mineral and royalty interests on 8,400 net royalty acres in Colorado's DJ Basin for about $44 million in cash and around 2.2 million shares of Class A common stock. The company also said it raised its quarterly base dividend by 7% to $0.15 per share.

Talos Energy (TALO) declined 2.5% after the oil and natural gas producer reported a surprise $0.04 per share adjusted net loss for its Q3 ended Sept 30, missing analysts estimates for a normalized profit of $0.06 per share in a Capital IQ survey.

