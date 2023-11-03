News & Insights

Energy
WTRG

Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2023: WTRG, D, ET, CEQP

November 03, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index eased 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $81.09 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.8% to $85.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures gained 0.5% to $3.49 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Essential Utilities (WTRG) shares jumped 3.9% after Edward Jones upgraded the company to buy from hold.

Dominion Energy (D) on Friday posted lower Q3 results from a year earlier and said it's nearing the completion of its business review launched a year ago. Its shares rose 6.6%.

Energy Transfer (ET) shares were shedding 0.5% after the company completed the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTRG
D
ET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.