Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2023: WTRG, D, ET, CEQP

Energy stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index eased 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $81.09 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.8% to $85.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures gained 0.5% to $3.49 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Essential Utilities (WTRG) shares jumped 3.9% after Edward Jones upgraded the company to buy from hold.

Dominion Energy (D) on Friday posted lower Q3 results from a year earlier and said it's nearing the completion of its business review launched a year ago. Its shares rose 6.6%.

Energy Transfer (ET) shares were shedding 0.5% after the company completed the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP).

