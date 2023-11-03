Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2023: ET, CEQP, D, EOG

Energy stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index eased 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 1.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.3% to $80.59 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 2% to $85.12 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 1.3% to $3.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Energy Transfer (ET) shares were shedding 1.2% after the company completed the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP).

Dominion Energy (D) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings Friday of $0.77 per share, down from $0.99 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.77. Its shares jumped 6.6%.

EOG Resources (EOG) reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings late Thursday of $3.44 per share, down from $3.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.99. EOG Resources shares rose 0.2%.

