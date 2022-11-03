Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2022: RUN, BTU, WTTR

Energy stocks were sharply higher this Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.27 to $88.73 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.86 to $95.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.28 lower at $5.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sunrun (RUN) gained almost 18% after the residential solar power and battery storage company reported a 44% jump in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $631.9 million and breezing past the $568.6 million analyst mean. Net income increased to $0.96 per share during the September quarter from $0.11 per share last year, also topping the consensus view expecting a $0.05 per share net loss.

Peabody Energy (BTU) still was climbing 3.5%, easing from an early 19% surge, after the coal miner reported a Q3 profit of $2.33 per share, reversing its $0.38 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.53 per share. Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $679.0 million last year and also topping the $1.28 billion analyst mean.

Select Energy Services (WTTR) fell 9.5%. On Wednesday, the firm announced a pair of all-stock acquisitions, issuing around 9.2 million shares in exchange for water-management firm Breakwater Energy Partners. It also issued 950,000 in shares for selected assets of Cypress Environmental Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.