Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2022: RIG, MUR, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.63% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.80%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.40% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.78% at $88.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.38% to $94.83 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.51% lower at $6.05 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) was more 5% higher after it posted a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrower than an adjusted per-share loss of $0.19 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share.

Murphy Oil (MUR) reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.84, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.61. Murphy Oil was recently slipping past 1%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was marginally advancing after it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.60, up from $1.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.44.

