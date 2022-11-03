Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2022: HUDI, RUN, BTU, WTTR

Energy stocks were eased slightly from their midday peaks Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) each rising 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.63 lower at $88.37 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.28 to $94.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell $0.24 to $6.03 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Huadi International Group (HUDI) was 87% higher late afternoon trading, easing an early 129% surge to a best-ever $70.59 a share, after the Chinese steel pipes manufacturer disclosed plans to enter the clean-energy market by investing in new production capacity for anode materials used in emerging battery and energy-storage technologies. Financial terms and other details of the initiative were not disclosed.

Sunrun (RUN) gained nearly 22% after the residential solar power and battery storage company reported a 44% jump in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $631.9 million and breezing past the $568.6 million analyst mean. Net income increased to $0.96 per share during the September quarter from $0.11 last year, also topping the consensus view expecting a $0.05 per-share net loss.

Peabody Energy (BTU) still was climbing 1.7%, easing from an early 19% surge, after the coal miner on Thursday reported a Q3 profit of $2.33 per share, reversing its $0.38 per-share net loss during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.53 per share. Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 almost doubled over year-ago levels, rising to $1.34 billion from $679 million last year and also topping the $1.28 analyst mean.

Select Energy Services (WTTR) dropped 9.6% after overnight announcing a pair of all-stock acquisitions, issuing around 9.2 million common shares in exchange for wa

