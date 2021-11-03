Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2021: NFE,DVN,WTI

Energy stocks were retreating Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) losing 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $2.77 to $81.14 per barrel after the US Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories grew by 3.29 million barrels in the week through Oct. 29, topping forecasts for an increase of 2.25 million barrels. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $5.68 per million BTU.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 0.8%.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) declined 3.2% after reporting a surprise Q3 net loss of $0.05 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.21 per share a year earlier but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the gas-to-power infrastructure company to earn $0.34 per share. Revenue more than doubled during September quarter, rising to $304.7 million from $136.9 million last year but also lagged the $366.5 million analyst mean.

W&T Offshore (WTI) gained 0.4% after the energy services company reported breakeven per share results for Q3, compared with a loss of $0.14 per share a year earlier and beating the two-analyst average estimate of a non-GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share.

Devon Energy (DVN) was 0.3% lower after the oil and natural gas producer reported Q3 net income of $1.24 per share, reversing a $0.25 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the $0.93 per share analyst mean. Revenue increased 224% year-over-year to $3.47 billion, above the $2.39 billion consensus call. Devon raised its quarterly dividend by 71% to $0.84 per share and authorized a $1 billion stock buyback program.

