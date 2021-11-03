Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2021: NESR, WTI, HFC, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were down in Wednesday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently retreating by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 0.16%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.25 at $81.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.85 to $82.87 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 5 cents lower at $5.49 per 1 million BTU.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) was shedding more than 4% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, down from $0.16 a year earlier. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for EPS of $0.07.

W&T Offshore (WTI) reported adjusted net income of $0.00 per share for Q3, up from an adjusted net loss of $0.14 per share in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate of two analysts polled by Capital IQ was for an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share. W&T Offshore was recently declining by more than 2%.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was climbing past 1% as it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.28, reversing net loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.74.

