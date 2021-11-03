Energy Sector Update for 11/03/2021: HFC,NFE,DVN,WTI

Energy stocks pared earlier losses late in Wednesday's session, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.5% in late trade and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) losing 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.05 lower at $81.14 per barrel after the US Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories grew by 3.29 million barrels in the week through Oct. 29, topping forecasts for an increase of 2.25 million barrels. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.13 to $5.67 per million BTU.

In company news, HollyFrontier (HFC) shares rose 0.2% after the crude oil refiner reported Q3 non-GAAP net income of $1.28 per share, compared with a loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier and beating analysts' consensus estimate for adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew more than 66% year over year to $4.69 billion, also exceeding the $3.95 billion Street view.

W&T Offshore (WTI) also gained 0.2% after the energy producer reported breakeven per share results on Q3 excluding one-time items, compared with a loss of $0.14 per share a year earlier, beating the two-analyst average estimate calling for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share.

To the downside, New Fortress Energy (NFE) declined 3.1% after reporting a surprise Q3 net loss of $0.05 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.21 per share a year earlier but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the gas-to-power infrastructure company to earn $0.34 per share. Revenue more than doubled during September quarter, rising to $304.7 million from $136.9 million last year but also lagged the $366.5 million analyst mean.

Devon Energy (DVN) was 0.2% lower after the oil and natural gas producer reported Q3 net income of $1.24 per share, reversing a loss of $0.25 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the $0.93 per share analyst mean. Revenue increased 224% year-over-year to $3.47 billion, above the $2.39 billion consensus call. Devon raised its quarterly dividend by 71% to $0.84 per share and authorized a $1 billion stock buyback program.

