Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2023: SHEL, CNQ, CVE, XLE, USO, UNG

(Corrects Shell's Q3 results comparison with Capital IQ forecasts in the fourth paragraph.)

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $80.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.6% to $85.10 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.7% lower at $3.436 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) was almost 4% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share, compared with $1.30 a year earlier and the $0.98 forecast of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue for the quarter was $76.35 billion, down from $95.75 billion a year earlier but higher than the $65.06 billion estimate of a lone analyst surveyed by Capital IQ.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported Q3 adjusted net earnings from operations of 2.59 Canadian dollars ($1.88) per diluted share, down from CA$3.09 a year earlier but still beating the CA$2.40 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was up nearly 2% after it reported Q3 earnings of 0.97 Canadian dollar per diluted share, up from CA$0.44 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected CA$0.96.

