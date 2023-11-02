Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2023: COP, PBF, MUR

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each climbing about 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 2.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $82.09 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2% to $86.36 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 79 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 27, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 74 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.3% lower at $3.45 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, ConocoPhillips (COP) shares jumped over 5% after the company's Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

PBF Energy (PBF) shares dropped 2% even after posting better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and revenue.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was up 2.5% after its Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

