Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2023: CDZI, TAC, COP, MUR

Energy stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 2.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index advanced 3.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index added 2.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.6% to $82.56 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2.6% to $86.86 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 79 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 27, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 74 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.3% to $3.5060 per 1 million BTU, erasing earlier losses.

In corporate news, Cadiz (CDZI) shares jumped 6.1%. The company said Thursday it has entered into a binding agreement with San Bernardino County, Santa Margarita Water District and Fenner Gap Mutual Water Co. in California to provide priority rights to water supply from the Cadiz Water Conservation and Storage Project to public water systems serving the county's residents before exporting water outside of the county.

TransAlta (TAC) gained 4.2% after the company agreed to acquire Heartland Generation from Energy Capital Partners for CA$658 million ($477.7 million), including CA$268 million of low-cost debt.

ConocoPhillips (COP) shares rose 4.6% after the company's Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue beat estimates by analysts.

Murphy Oil (MUR) gained 3% after Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue exceeded forecasts by analysts.

