Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2022: PUMP, GTE, CVE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.12% at $88.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.1% to $94.78 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6.8% higher at $6.105 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) reported Q3 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.29. ProPetro Holding was down nearly 5% recently.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was over 2% lower after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, unchanged from a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.06.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) reported Q3 earnings of 0.81 Canadian dollars ($0.60) per diluted share, up from CA$0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.07. Cenovus Energy was recently slipping nearly 3%.

