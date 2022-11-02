Energy
PUMP

Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2022: PUMP, GTE, CVE, XLE, USO, UNG

November 02, 2022 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.12% at $88.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.1% to $94.78 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6.8% higher at $6.105 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) reported Q3 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.29. ProPetro Holding was down nearly 5% recently.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) was over 2% lower after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, unchanged from a year ago. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.06.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) reported Q3 earnings of 0.81 Canadian dollars ($0.60) per diluted share, up from CA$0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.07. Cenovus Energy was recently slipping nearly 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUMP
GTE
CVE
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter