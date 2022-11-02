Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2022: CWEN, AE, CHK

Energy stocks turned lower again this Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) slipping 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 0.3% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still were rising 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.57 to $89.94 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 3.1 million barrels in commercial inventories during the seven days ended Oct. 28 or nearly double the 1.6-million decline expected by market experts polled by S&P Global Platts.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.40 to $96.05 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.52 higher at $6.24 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Clearway Energy (CWEN) was edging 0.4% higher this afternoon, recovering from a 2% decline earlier Wednesday, after the wind and solar energy company reported a drop in Q3 revenue to $340 million compared with $351 million during the same quarter last and trailing the consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ expecting $376.3 million.

Adams Resources & Energy (AE) rose 1.7% after the crude oil transportation and storage company said it will repurchase all 1.94 million shares held by entities affiliated with the family of the company's late founder for $36 apiece, or 2.6% above Tuesday's closing price. The stock also was getting a boost from B Riley Wednesday raising its price target for Adams shares by $10 to $55 and reiterating its buy rating.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) added 2.7% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $5.06 per share, more than doubling the year-ago profit of $2.38 per share for the oil and gas company during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $4.48 per share.

