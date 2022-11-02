Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2022: CMI,CWEN,AE,CHK

Energy stocks retreated Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) slipping 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down 1.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.63 higher at $90.00 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 3.1 million barrels in commercial inventories during the seven days ended Oct. 28 or nearly double the 1.6-million decline expected by market experts polled by S&P Global Platts.

North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.40 to $96.05 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures surged $0.55 higher at $6.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cummins (CMI) was slipping 2.1% late in Wednesday trading, easing from a nearly 2% mid-afternoon gain to a best-ever $249.85 a share, after saying it was beginning electrolyzer production at its facility in suburban Minneapolis, with an initial manufacturing capacity around 500 megawatts per year and eventually growing to 1 gigawatt.

Clearway Energy (CWEN) was edging 0.3% lower this afternoon, recovering from a 2% decline earlier Wednesday, after the wind and solar energy company reported a drop in Q3 revenue to $340 million compared with $351 million during the same quarter last and trailing the consensus call of analysts polled by Capital IQ expecting $376.3 million.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) added 0.6% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $5.06 per share, more than doubling the year-ago profit of $2.38 per share for the oil and gas company during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $4.48 per share.

Adams Resources & Energy (AE) rose 1.4% after the crude oil transportation and storage company said it will repurchase all 1.94 million shares held by entities affiliated with the family of the company's late founder for $36 apiece, or 2.6% above Tuesday's closing price. The stock also was getting a boost from B Riley Wednesday raising its price target for Adams shares by $10 to $55 and reiterating its buy rating.

