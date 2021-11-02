Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2021: MPLX, COP, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.36%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.19% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.07 at $83.98 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.04 to $84.67 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 17 cents higher at $5.36 per 1 million BTU.

MPLX (MPLX) was gaining more than 2% after it posted Q3 earnings of $0.74 per diluted limited partner unit, up from $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.73.

ConocoPhillips (COP) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, reversing a loss of $0.31 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of $1.52 per share. ConocoPhillips was slightly lower in recent trading.

BP (BP) reported Q3 underlying replacement cost profit of $0.99 per American depositary share, up from a gain of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for underlying EPS of $0.16. BP was down almost 3% recently.

